Sharon Ann Traylor
VICTORIA — Sharon Ann Dischinger Traylor, 77, lifelong resident of Victoria, TX, passed away May 18, 2022. She was born August 22, 1944 in Victoria to Ervin and Ruby Dischinger. Sharon attended Nazareth Academy and Sam Houston State University. She worked for Dr. Heinrich, D.D.S., for many years serving as his office manager. After the death of her husband Jimmy, she devoted her time at Hearthstone Assisted Living as the receptionist. She loved the community there and planning special things for the residents.
Sharon loved her family. Having no children of her own, she was especially devoted to her nieces and nephews never missing a birthday or holiday card, always finding time to stay connected with them. Talented crafter, Sharon enjoyed needlework of all types. Up until the very end, she was crocheting prayer shawls for the women at various nursing homes. A self proclaimed dumpster diver, she loved the hunt for a great bargain and loved the thrill of finding an amazing treasure.
She is survived by her brothers, Ronald “Ronnie” Dischinger (Mary) and James “Eddie” Dischinger; nephews, Steven Dischinger (Tandy), Mark Dischinger (Abbie), and Lee Dischinger; nieces, Monica Dischinger Rivers (John), Julie Dischinger Regan, and Amy Kucera (Jeremy); great-nephews, Jared Rivers, Seth Dischinger, Dylan Kucera and Jacob Kucera; great-nieces, Cameron Rivers, Alison Regan, and Jessica Dischinger.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Traylor; her parents; and beloved pets, Levi and Robert..
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 9-10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A rosary will follow at 10 a.m. and then the mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Steven Dischinger, Mark Dischinger, Lee Dischinger, Mike Miori, Kurt Miori, and Rodney Horelka.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ronald and Eddie Dischinger.
BeBe, your sweet smile and kind heart will be greatly missed, but we are comforted in knowing that you are at home and at peace. We love you.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Words of comfort or special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Yes sir, I'll see what I can do (4)
- Sheriff expected to tell commissioners about impact of illegal border crossings (3)
- Victoria could allow downtown bars' music to be louder (3)
- Congress must act now to prevent election fraud in 2024 (10)
- Higher property values usually mean higher tax bill (3)
- Janak faces GOP runoff with Ohrt for Precinct 2 county commissioner race (3)
- Seven years later, still no trial for Texas AG Ken Paxton (3)
- Robert Lopez (2)
- ESMERALDA "RUBY" OCHOA (2)
- What have we become? (2)
- Low voter turnout means your vote matters that much more (2)
- Lillian Janota Olsovsky (2)
- Master Gardeners: Frogfruit and Horseherb – Texas natives with quirky names (1)
- Rebecca Bryan Reynolds (1)
- Editorial: Gov. Abbott should be transparent, release border documents (1)
- The Washington Post says Jan. 6 should have been a turning point in US politics (1)
- Margaret Alvarez (1)
- Anthony "Tony" William Moore, Jr. (1)
- Francisca Ortega (1)
- Irene Helen Stepanski (1)
- I Believe in Miracles (3)
- Tiffany Sue Dollins (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.