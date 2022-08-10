Sharon D. Vaughn
VICTORIA — Sharon Dorene Vaughn passed peacefully with a smile on her face holding the hand of her devoted soulmate on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at the age of 83. She was born April 17, 1939, in Cumberland Maryland to William and Elva Baldwin.
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marlyin Landis; brother, David Baldwin; a precious grandson, Skylar McCreary; and a special great-grandson, Maverick James Turner.
Sharon is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 65 years, James (Jim) Vaughn; son, James William (Ruth) Vaughn; her daughters, Suzanne Michelle Schultz and Teresa Lee (Sean) Ericson; her grandchildren, Sharidy Lyn Guinn, James Edward Vaughn, Eric Matthew Wright, Michael Steven Vaughn, Christopher David (Chris) Vaughn, Ashley Danielle Turner, Adam Vaughn Ericson and Sean Kenner Ericson; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Throughout her life, Sharon excelled at everything she attempted. In high school she was recognized by the National Honor Society, secretary of the A Capella Choir, member of Alpha Tri-Hu Y, glee club, and monitors club. Sharon was a Drum majorette for the Fort Hill Senior Band.
Who was Sharon Vaughn? She was a loving wife, incredible mother to three. She had vast interest, talents, and experience which she unselfishly shared. She loved the Lord and her family and friends. Sharon was a world traveler, well-read, a golfer, fisherman, bowler, shuffleboard, card and board-game player, extraordinary hostess, member of the Red Hat Society, lover of music, a dancer, singer in the church choir and faithful believer in God. To know her is to love her.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 1-3pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel, with services beginning at 3pm.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the countless individuals who have softened the burden of this time. Special thanks to the families’ closest friends who have provided us with strength, support, and the utmost love and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the Hospice of South Texas (https://hospice-vic.org/donate/). This incredible team helped Sharon stay at home with loved ones until she passed.
To share a fond memory with the family visit www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
