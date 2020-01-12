SHARON GRIGSBY HARDIN CORPUS CHRISTI - Sharon Grigsby Hardin, 76, of Corpus Christi, formerly of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was born in Port Lavaca to the late Robert E. Grigsby and Zeola Dean Grigsby on February 16, 1943. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Kay Grigsby and Geraldine Johnson; and brothers, Carlisle Grigsby, Reginald Grigsby and Donald Grigsby. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, James M. Hardin; daughter, Pagie Hardin (Joshua Britt); son, James A. Hardin; and grandchild, Jordan Reeves. Viewing will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 8-10 a.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Interment immediately following at Port Lavaca Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in her honor to the charity of donor's choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.richardsoncolonial.com

