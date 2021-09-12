Sharon Kay Jones
Sharon Kay Jones
VICTORIA — Sharon Kay Jones went to be with the Lord September 2,2021 at the age of 72. She was born in Channing, Texas to the late Wayne and Grace Hunt.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 10:45 am at First Baptist Church, Victoria with Pastor Ben Sheeran officiating.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gary Jones; children April Cubriel of Edna and Shannon (Kimberly) Jones of Inez and grandchildren Jordan, Emma, Chance, Jackson, Charlotte and Corbin.
Sharon was a loving wife, mother, “Mimi” and “Granny”. She loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She was an avid reader and a Dallas Cowboys fan. She also enjoyed playing volleyball and basketball.
Memorial Donations, in Sharon’s honor, may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, TX 77087.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

