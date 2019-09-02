SHARON MAXINE RESSMANN WOODSBORO - Sharon Maxine Ressmann, 76, of Woodsboro passed away August 31, 2019. She was born December 11, 1942 to the late Archie J. Essary, Bertha Schultz Essary. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, husband David L. Ressmann, infant son David Wayne Ressmann and sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Louis Brandt. Survivors include her daughter Connie (Trey) Nance; sons Ronnie D. Ressmann of Woodsboro and Darryl L (Teri) Ressmann of Refugio; sister-in-law Anna Mae Ressmann; grandchildren Derek Ressmann, Kelli Ressmann, Emily Nance, Taylor Ressmann and lots of cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 3, 2019, Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Services will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 Peace Lutheran Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery- Refugio, Texas. Please make any donations to charity of choice. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street; Refugio, Texas 78377
