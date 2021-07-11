SHARON PFEIL BEHRENDS
MIDLAND — Sharon Pfeil Behrends, was called home by her Savior with family by her side on Monday, July 5, 2021, at her home in Midland. She fought a long, recurring struggle with cancer and more recently dementia. She did so with incredible faith and determination. She was born March 17, 1949, to Edwin and Isabel Malina Pfeil and was reared on the family farm near Shiner, Texas.
Sharon earned the honor of salutatorian of Shiner High School Class of ’67. After attending Victoria Junior College, she was awarded a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The University of Texas at Austin. Sharon married Carey Behrends July 29, 1972, in United Evangelical Lutheran Dr Martin Luther Church of Shiner Texas. Sharon and Carey lived in Austin and nearby Bastrop area until 1985 before they moved to Midland. Her career included various facets of accounting in Austin and Midland. She loved and was loved by family; she also enjoyed dancing, the challenge of Sudoku puzzles, and crafts, especially sewing. Sharon embraced a passion for studying the bible and in recent years Sharon developed a great interest in genealogy. Her life was a living testimony of Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
She is survived by her husband of forty-nine years and her daughter Amy Grant (Bryan) and son Eric Behrends (Rebecca). She cherished being called “Oma” by grandsons, Ethan Behrends, Aaron Webb (Keara), Zachary Webb (Samantha) and Peyton Webb, and two great-grandchildren. Sharon is survived by her sister Laverne Valis (Johnnie) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Isabel Pfeil, brother Richard, sister-in-law Doris, father-and-mother-in-law Arno and Esther Behrends, and brother-in-law Christian Behrends.
The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Dr. David Watkins and team members of Texas Oncology Midland Allison Cancer Center, Dr. Darin Wood Senior Pastor First Baptist Church Midland, and David Johnson former Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church Midland.
A full obituary may be viewed at www.behrendslegacy.com
A memorial celebration of life will be observed at First Baptist Church Midland at 10 am, Tuesday, July 20. Family visitation is scheduled Monday, July 19, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm in the First Baptist Church Welcome Center. Sharon’s ashes are to be interred in Fredericksburg following a graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery Family Chapel on Saturday, July 31, at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sharon’s name to the American Heart Association, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, or a charity of donor’s choice.
