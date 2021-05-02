Sharon Sayler
NORDHEIM — Sharon Gips Salyer, 80, of Nordheim passed away April 29, 2021 after a brave 25 year battle with dementia. She was born April 5, 1941 in Nordheim to the late Aaron and Ellie Theilengerdes Gips. In Sepember of 1960 she married her high school sweetheart, Larry Salyer.
After graduating valedictorian of her class at Nordheim ISD, her parents told her she couldn’t marry until she completed a 2-year college business course. She completed it in six months and married Larry, her salutatorian. She went on to work for the Railroad Commission, put her husband through the University of Texas and had 3 wonderful daughters. Moving with her husband’s career created many challenges that met with an unmatched tenacity. Every new location she discovered a new love. She decorated cakes, coordinated weddings, she was a master seamstress and a gourmet cook. Sharon lived for holidays and found no greater joy than bringing her family together. She loved being an involved, loving and present mother and grandmother.
She was the loving mother of Jessica Salyer, Sherri Salyer Grishman (Steve) and Sarah Salyer Johnston (Jeff, deceased). Sharon is also survived by her grandchildren Nichole Kramer (Jonathon), Matthew Allison, Jennifer Blake (Lamar), Grace Gove (Ben), Paul Ratliff, Blake Johnston (Kamryn), Caymann Johnston and great grandchild Kennedy Blake.
Sharon is preceded in death by her parents and sister Marjorie Gips Klaevemann.
Memorial service will be Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 1pm, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Nordheim, TX.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Nordheim ISD Education Foundation, P.O. Box 153 Nordheim, TX 78141 or donors choice.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, TX (361-564-2900)
