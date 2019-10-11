SHARRON LEE REYNOLDS DUTCHER GANADO - Sharron Lee Reynolds Dutcher, 79, of Ganado received her wings and flew to heaven on October 9, 2019. She was born on May 24, 1940 in Sunray, Texas. Sharron was one of two children born to the late Elizabeth Beth Reynolds and Fern Inezer Reynolds. Sharron graduated from Industrial High School in 1958, she was Miss Industrial and a High School Twirler. She graduated from Business School and owned and operated Ganado Flying Service for many years with her late husband Chub Calaway. Always the daredevil, Sharron was a wing walker, as Chub flew her on the wings of their airplanes as they performed at local air shows. Sharron also owned Bear-E-Special clothing and Gifts for over 15 years in Victoria and later in Ganado. Through her store she made many life-long friendships. She was a substitute teacher at Ganado ISD following the sale of her business. Additionally, she enjoyed to work in her yard and loved NASCAR, never missing a race on TV. In her younger years, she enjoyed to fish and hunt. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ganado. Sharron is survived by her children Billy Swift, Kendra Moseley (Gary), Kari Clingingsmith (Curtis), Chris Dutcher (Annette), Jeff Dutcher, Pam Skalicky, Sandy Prohaska (Timmy) and a niece, Connie Bronsell (Bill). She was Mom #2 to her two special girls, Jill Summers (Ron) and Nancy Frazer (Allan). Additionally, Sharron was blessed with many grandchildren whom she adored. Sharron has been preceded in death by her sister Patsy Holden, daughter Tina Dutcher Sexton and the "love of her life", husband Albert Dutcher. They were married for 35 years and God blessed them with a large blended family. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of South Texas, Dornburg Center of Compassion, 1005 Mallette, Victoria, Texas 77904, or the First United Methodist Church in Ganado in her loving memory. Visitation will be at the Ganado Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5:pm to 7:pm. Funeral Services will be at First United Methodist Church of Ganado on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:am with Pastor Paul Beard officiating. Interment will follow at Ganado City Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third Street, Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Guest column: Grieving for our country that has been lost along the way (11)
- Calhoun teacher's deleted Facebook post sparks controversy (8)
- Virtus Group to perform ‘extensive review’ of its work in Victoria County (5)
- Anti-abortion advocates line Navarro for annual rally (4)
- Cloud says Trump was 'within jurisdiction' on phone call with Ukraine’s president (4)
- Victoria Advocate wins national editorial writing prize (3)
- Congressman Michael Cloud to appear in live interview (2)
- Calhoun Port Authority rejects RLB dredging bid, selects Corps for project (2)
- Letter: Radical socialists are the main cause of national divide (11)
- Impeachment Inquiry (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
-
Oct 11
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.