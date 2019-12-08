SHAVANA LESHEA LOTT VICTORIA - Shavana Leshea Lott, age 46, of Victoria, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She was born on November 18, 1973 in Victoria to R.L. Brown of Refugio and Dirlene Green of Victoria. She is survived by her Parents, Son; Keandre Blue of Victoria and Brother; Leon Lott (Frankie) of Victoria. Visitation will begin on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9am with a Prayer Service to begin at 10am with Pastor Vernon Garza at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Victoria. Burial to be at a later date. Pallbearers will be Jason Edwards, Cedrick Jones, Bryan Gibson, Tyron Todd, Roddick Lott and Qwashawn Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers will be DeWayne Haller, Shawn Herron, James Coleman, Shanice Hosey, Frankie Lott, Erica Herron, Kimberly Edwards, Rhonda Luna, Latonya Barfield and Yvonne Bernal. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212.

