Sherie Ann Tackett
ROCKPORT — Sherie Ann Tackett, 84, of Rockport, Texas passed away on Friday, September 30th, 2022. She was born June 1st, 1938 in Tylertown, Mississippi to Chauncey James and Hazel Holmes Futch.
Sheri graduated high school from Patti Welder High School. She spent her life as a doting wife, mother and grandmother. Sherie enjoyed many special things throughout her time. From classical films. Rides around Rockport on her golf cart, and dining out, to her beloved pets throughout her life (D-Dog, Holly and Chica).
She is survived by her son James Ricky Tackett (Leah) of Weatherford, Oklahoma; daughter Lisa Evans (Richard Neal) of Rockport, Texas; grandchildren Tara Tackett, Andrew Tackett, Lindsey Cohagen (Eric); great grandchildren Waylon Dixon, Emma Cohagen, Addison Cohagen, Austin Cohagen, and Andi Tackett. In addition to her parents, Sherie was preceded in death by her Husband Ora Ray Tackett and brother, Glenn Futch.
To celebrate her life, Sherie’s wishes were not for a formal service, but rather to have her loved ones remember her while doing something that brings them joy and peace. If you wish, donations can be made in Sherie’s name to the Humane Society and Adoption Center of Rockport- Fulton (361-729-8186). A private ceremony and dinner will be held for family at a later date.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Tackett family.
