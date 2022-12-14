Sherman H. Aleman
CUERO — Sherman H. Aleman, 64, of Cuero passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. He was born September 17, 1958 in Cuero to Alfred F. and Marcella Garza Aleman. In his younger days, Sherman earned the nickname “Pool Shark” because no one stood a chance against his skillful pool techniques that left many, if not all, of his opponents defeated. His tenacity in the pool game carried forward into his career as a carpenter, electrical worker and much more which made him a jack of all trades. In fact, his drive to acquire many skills granted him the new name of “Mister Fixer Upper” which proudly supported his side business known as Sherman’s Handyman. He always found a way to fix even the most difficult things and if he couldn’t fix it, then no one could. Sherman carried his love for pool and his handyman knowledge far into his retirement as a maintenance supervisor, but eventually he found a deeper love on the ranch. He found peace and happiness in every day that he spent tending to his cows. He took great pride in his cattle and always made sure they were taken care of, and if he was not able to make it to the ranch, he made sure one of his daughters filled his shoes for the time being. He is survived by his companion, Melanie Whitten; daughters, Shanell Aleman (Bobby Banda) and Miranda Aleman Corpus (Derrick), both of Cuero; sisters, Lisa Aleman of Yoakum, Josephine Garcia (Manuel) of Victoria and Nora McElroy (John) of Houston; brothers, Santos Aleman (Janie) of Yoakum, Rudy Jasso of Cuero and Joe Jasso of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Macie Franke, Roy Jacob Franke II, Eban Gonzales, Nathan, Drake and Reese Corpus and great-grandchild, Ivee Franke. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Antonia Platzek and brothers, Alfonso G. Aleman and Ernest Jasso. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 5:00 - 7:00 PM with a rosary to begin at 6:30 PM at Freund Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Thursday, December 15, 2022, 2:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Derrick Corpus, Bobby Banda, Bruce Brown, Emil Garza Sr., Roy Jacob Franke II and Nathan Corpus. The Honorary Pallbearer is Santos Aleman. Memorial Contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice - 5811 University Heights Blvd. Ste. 106, San Antonio, TX 78249. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
