SHERRI JILL POTYKA YORKTOWN - Sherri Jill Haun Potyka born March 21, 1943 in Yorktown, Texas to M. W. "Bud" and Claudia Haun, passed away peacefully, with her children by her side, on June 13, 2020 in Bryan, Texas after a long battle with Alzheimers. Jill was preceded in death by her parent's M. W. "Bud" and Claudia Haun. She is survived by her two children, Shannon Lee Crockett and her family, John, and their children Sam and Ben, Claude Lee and his family, Samantha, and their children Jayson and Payton, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jill grew up in Yorktown, Texas. As a child she loved spending time with her grandparents, and later was very active in her high school. After college, Jill became a teacher and taught school for more than 30 years. She loved teaching and her students. After she was married and had children, Jill was a very active volunteer in her church and in Shannon and Claude's schools. Jill also loved to ride horses, cook, garden, play the piano, and she was an excellent seamstress. More than anything she was caretaker. She took care of many people, including her parents. Her favorite thing in later years was becoming a Mimi. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her house was a house of YES. She was a mom and Mimi to many. Most importantly, she loved Jesus and truly lived her life helping others. She saw the good in everyone. As is said in 2 Timothy 4:7-8 "I Have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge will award to me on that day, and not only to me but to all who have loved his appearing." Special thanks to her caregivers, Rose Morales, Angie Rodriguez, Dora Baranowski, the staff at Crestview Skilled Nursing, and nurses at Hospice of Brazos Valley who loved and cared for her like family. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17 from 5 to 7 pm at Massey Funeral Home in Yorktown, Texas and the funeral will be Thursday, June 18 at First Presbyterian Church at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Brazos Valley, Twin City Mission, and First Presbyterian Church. You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
