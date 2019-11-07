SHERRILL FOSSATI MUNDY VICTORIA - Sherry Fossati Mundy, 75, of Victoria passed away suddenly November 5, 2019. She was born on June 25, 1944 in Victoria to Frank Anthony and Melvera Schrader Fossati. Sherry is survived by her mother, children Randy (Traci) Preiss, Mary (Todd) Lee, Scott (Trish) Preiss, Jeffrey (Katherine) Mundy, and Michelle (Tom) Russo. Siblings Jean Pfeffer, Gale (Louis) Worsham, Richard (Lea) Fossati, Nancy (Rick) Borden, Michael Fossati, Joel Fossati. Six Grandsons, one great-grandson and numerous nephews and nieces and her constant companion poodle Charlie. Sherry was preceded in death by her loving husband of 25 years, John Mundy and her father. Services will be held Thursday, November 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's or donor's choice. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
