SHERRY BARNHART
REFUGIO — In a small farmhouse in the Greenau community on Clear Creek, was born the first child of John B. and Marguerite Schmidt on January 5, 1937: a daughter. They named her Sherry Yvonne. She soon had three siblings: Marlene, Jay Lynn and John Wayne.
Sherry attended “country” school with one room, one teacher, 10 multi-age classmates and no shoes. When the roads were improved, buses carried the children to the school in Yorktown. Sherry was a high school cheerleader and was voted Miss YHS. After graduation, she moved to Corpus Christi to work as a data entry keypunch operator for CP&L.
At a local coffee shop in 1957, Sherry met Charles Edgar. Five months after the first date, they married on October 20th. Sherry and Charles had three sons, Bruce, Lindy, and Vance. She enjoyed singing and was active in the Lutheran church choir. The young family returned to Yorktown in the autumn of 1967. She worked as a bookkeeper for Nau Dry Goods and later in the DeWitt County tax office in Cuero. Charles Edgar died after a heart attack in November of 1980.
in 1981, Sherry met Carl Barnhart of Refugio , and they dated for a year before marrying in 1982. She then moved to Refugio and worked in Refugio ISD Administration. They enjoyed traveling and she became an enthusiastic fan of both the University of Texas Longhorns and the Refugio Bobcats. Carl Barnhart Jr. died in July of 2017.
After Hurricane Harvey later that year, Sherry provided relief to the people of Refugio in the best way she could, mostly with her cooking. She continued to support family and friends during the pandemic this past year.
On July 9, 2021, Sherry passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. In addition to her husbands, Sherry was preceded in death her brothers, John Wayne and Jay Lyn Schmidt. She is survived b her sister Marlene Johnson; her children and their wives, Bruce and Elisa Edgar, Lindy Edgar and Gretchen Van Dolzer, Vance and Ashli Edgar; her stepson and his wife Mark and Kim Barnhart; stepdaughter Susan Harrell and 12 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Refugio, Tx on August 7th at noon. in life of flowers, donations may be made in er memory to the church (First United Methodist Church in Refugio) or Refugio ISD Education Foundation https://refugioeducationfoundation.org.
