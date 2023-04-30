Sherry J. Maloney
VICTORIA — Sherry J. Maloney, 75, of Victoria, passed away on April 13, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. Sherry was born in Denver, Colorado to John Hutton & Beulah Maysel Orbison on December 23, 1947. She was married to the late Albert Leon Maloney.
Sherry is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Earl; and husband, Albert.
Sherry is survived by her sons, Kevin Maloney (Monica), Troy Maloney (Dawn) and Brett Maloney; her grandchildren, Crystal, Makenna, Meghan, Kellie, Garrett, Erica and Quinton; and great-grandchildren, Trent, Trevor, Nolan, Ayumi, Jayden and Abigayle.
The family of Sherry wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Kheim Vu, Kelli Longoria, NP, CMC Hospital ER doctors/nurses & San Antonio Brooke Army Medical Hospital.
Celebration of Life with Sharing of Memories will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 11-2 at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com for the Maloney family.

