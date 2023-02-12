Sherry Kay Metting

She was raised in Yorktown, TX where she graduated high school and played basketball. She also worked at Home Lumber company and sold insurance in Yorktown, TX. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Yorktown.
She is survived by her brother Dalton (Janie) Metting, her sister Joan Wendel, her daughter-in-law Rachel Metting, her grandsons Garrett and Nicolas Metting, as well as her nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her son Lee Metting.
Family, friends, and others are invited to attend her Celebration of Life service at Massey Funeral Home in Yorktown, TX at 10 am on February 14, 2023 with a refreshment reception following at St. Paul Lutheran Church reception hall.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas
