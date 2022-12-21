Sherry Lee Lipscomb
VICTORIA — Sherry Lee Lipscomb, 73, of Victoria, passed away on December 13, 2022. Sherry was born on March 25, 1949 in Victoria to the late Alvis and Marylyn Lipscomb.
Sherry enjoyed water skiing, at which she was pretty accomplished. She was an avid advocate for pet rescue and lovingly cared for several dogs, cats and even a monkey throughout her life. Sherry was always there for her friends. During her career, she was the office manager for Doctors Donohoe, Sage and Bickford. Sherry dabbled in real estate for Al Hogan in Corpus Christi then opened her own business, Red Book Directories.
She is survived by her son, James L. “Jimmy” Kubecka and one sister, Gloria (Dennis) Roach of Houston. Survivors also include her niece, Virginia Roach; and nephew, David Roach. Extended family members who will also cherish her memory include, Kim Kubecka, Jamie (Dan) Gilliam, Sandy Kubecka and Doug Kubecka. She also leaves behind her two feisty dogs, Phoebe and Lola.
In addition to her parents, Sherry was also preceded in death by her grandparents, William and Jesse Lipscomb and Col. David and Mabel Craig; and brother, David Lipscomb.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 2:00pm at Memory Gardens on Cuero Highway. Honorary pallbearers are Dan Gilliam, Miguel Hernandez, Reg Duncombe, George Filley, III and George Reece.
Donations in Sherry’s memory may be made to the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center. The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors and nurses at Citizens Hospital and the staff at the Hospice of South Texas Dornberg Center.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.
