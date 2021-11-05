Shirlene Williams
VICTORIA — Shirlene Williams 61 of Victoria, Texas went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 1, 2021. She was born on April 1, 1960 in Goliad, Texas to the late Tommy and Mattie Lott Perry.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 10 A.M. at Minnehulla Baptist Church at 3572 US-59, Goliad, Texas.
Shirlene is preceded in death by her parents; sister Lucille Perry; and brother Tommy Arthur Perry.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 47 years Ralph Earl Williams; children Ralph Earl Williams Perry, Jr and wife, Christella, Alicia Williams, and Jerel Rodrick Williams and wife, Kendra; 14 grandchildren; 1great grandchild; siblings Marnell Perry, John Ray Perry, Michael Perry, Judy Perry and Dorothy Franklin; and numerous family and friends.
Shirlene was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She attended Victoria College and received her certificate as a CNA and phlebotomist. She worked as a CNA for over 20 years were her loving heart helped her take care of the elderly. Shirlene was a long-time member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church and when she wasn’t at church praising the Lord and singing, she was listening to gospel on T.V. at home. One of Shirlene’s past times was going to the gym and working out and always reminded family how important it was to eat healthy and take their fish oil pills. But when she wasn’t at the gym you could sure find her watching some sort of sports on T.V. or supporting her grandchildren in their sporting events. She had a love for the games whether it was football or baseball. Shirlene’s passion was her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She is going to be missed by everyone.
