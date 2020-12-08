SHIRLEY A. RADER

SHIRLEY A. HANSELMAN RADER
VICTORIA — SHIRLEY ANN RADER, passed away on Friday December 4, 2020 at the age of 71. Shirley was born July 11, 1949 in Victoria, Tx to the late H.J and Edna Hanselman.
Shirley is survived by her son, Eugene L. Eschenburg (Tammy) and 1 daughter and son in law. She is also survived by grandchildren, Blake and Allie Eschenburg and 4 other grandchildren.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents and brother Michael Hanselman.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 U.S. hwy 87 north, Victoria, Tx. A private family service will be held at a later time. To share a fond memory or leave words of comfort please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
