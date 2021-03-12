Shirley Anita Hogue
CUERO/ROCKPORT — Our beloved Shirley Anita Hogue of Cuero, and recently Rockport went to be with our Lord on Saturday March 6, 2021. She was born August 2, 1936 in DeWitt County to the late Willie & Bernice (Winslett) Lunsford. Shirley was a devout Catholic and a long time member of Saint Michael’s Catholic Church. She devoted her life to being a homemaker for her family and was our prayer warrior. She was a 1955 graduate of Roy Miller High School in Corpus Christi. She went on to work for Bell South. She met the love of her life, Richard G. Hogue in Corpus Christi and was married April 19, 1956. Shirley had a great love of praying, singing and reading. She loved music and had the sweetest voice you would ever hear. She will be deeply missed by our family. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard G. Hogue of 63 years; her children, Carol Aguillard (Keith) of Eunice, LA, Lynda Baker of Rockport, Patricia Conrad (Craig) of Cuero, James Hogue (Linda) of Beeville, William Hogue of Houston and Crystal Hogue-Garcia (Richard) of Rockport; brother, Bennie L. Lunsford (Irene) of Cuero; along with 8 Grandchildren, 16 Great grandchildren and 2 Great-Great Grandchildren; as well as the many children she took in and helped raise. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Richard G. Hogue Jr. Visitation will begin at 10 am on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at St. Michaels Catholic Church with a rosary to be recited at 10:30 am. Mass will begin at 11 am with Father Jasper Liggio officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers include Jacob Aguillard, Richard Conrad, David B. Baker, Janice E. Hogue, Ricardo S. Garcia and John David Garcia.
You may sign the guest book or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com.
Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.

