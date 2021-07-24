Shirley Ann Clayton
SAN ANTONIO — Shirley Ann Clayton, 79 of San Antonio, Texas passed away July 15, 2021. She was born July 9, 1942 in Victoria, Texas to James and Marcella Goodwin and She married Bobby Clayton on July 12, 1969 in Dallas, Texas.
Shirley graduated from Nazareth Academy in Victoria in 1960. Worked several years and retired from Greyhound Bus Line. She was very active in church functions, strong supporter of the Dachshund Rescue and for many years an avid collector of Hallmark Christmas ornaments.
She is preceded in death by loving husband of many years Bobby Clayton; parents Jim and Marcella Goodwin and brother Jimbo Goodwin.
She is survived by Brother Howard Coulter, Sister Pat (Steve) Anders. Nieces Cherie Givens, Marcie Huizar, Lisa Anders, Jill Clayton, and Tyler Clayton. Nephews Duke Goodwin and Bryon Anders.
Service will be held 2:00pm on Monday, July 26th at Restland Wildwood Chapel.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Diamond Dachshund Rescue P.O. Box 17736 San Antonio, Tx 78217
