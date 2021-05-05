Shirley Ann Frnka
GOLIAD — Shirley Ann Frnka, age 83, former long-time basketball and track coach at Goliad High School, left this world suddenly on Friday, April 30, 2021 at her home in Goliad, Texas.
She was born on September 23, 1937 to Fred George Frnka and Mary Agnes Krenek Frnka in Eagle Lake, Texas, in a devout Catholic home.
Shirley attended Texas Women’s University in Denton. It was during her time there that she met her best friend Caramae Simmons and that fond relationship remained loyal and true for over 60 years.
In 1961 Shirley was hired to teach physical education and coach basketball and track at Goliad High School. Affectionately called “Coach”, Shirley retired from coaching and teaching in 1993.
In 1998 the Goliad I.S.D. honored Shirley by naming its highly-regarded annual track meet the Shirley Frnka Relays.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Evelyn (Frnka) and husband Ed Radack; and Josephine (Frnka) and husband Sam Mathis; brothers: Fred R. Frnka and wife Eunice; Ernest Frnka and wife Wilma; and Walter Frnka.
Along with Caramae, other surviving family members fondly remembering Shirley are: sister-in-law Nellie Deshazo Frnka; nephews, Tom Radack and wife Marissa, Steve Radack and wife Sherry, and Gerald Radack. Also, Don Frnka, Jeff Frnka, Gary Mathis, Randy Frnka and wife Som, Michael Frnka, Mark Frnka, and Ernie Frnka and wife Paula. Also, nieces Janet (Frnka) and husband J.J. Grigar, Frances (Frnka) and husband Rick Ewing, Ann (Frnka) and husband Glenn Crorey, Jeanne Mathis Osborne, Terri (Frnka) Neal, and Dawn Frnka.
A Rosary will be held at 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Mass following, on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goliad, officiated by Father Ty Bazar. Interment follows at Holy Cross Cemetery in Goliad.
In remembrance of Shirley Frnka, memorial gifts may be made to the Goliad Education Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 830, Goliad, TX 77963.
To read a full obituary, please visit Grace Funeral Home’s website at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
