Shirley Ann Garcia
VICTORIA — Shirley Garcia ,70, passed January 25, 2022, in the comfort of her home due to an ongoing illness. Family and friends will gather for visitation, Tuesday, February 1st from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria, a Rosary will be prayed at 6:00PM. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00AM, Wednesday, February 2nd at The Trinity Family Center, 5508 FM 616 in Vanderbilt. Burial will follow at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church Cemetery in LaSalle.
Shirley was born July 5, 1951, in Victoria, to Billy Ray, Sr. and Edith Alean Gregurek Cantrell. In 1966, she joined the Sisters of the Incarnate Word & Blessed Sacrament where she served & earned her RN & BSN in Nursing. She worked extensively in Labor & Delivery for numerous years. She taught at Nazareth Academy & spent one year in Africa under LARC in Sudan. She was supportive to many people and taught CCD at Holy Family Catholic Church. After returning from Africa, she married Thomas Garcia on February 7, 1987. Together they adopted their two daughters, Christina & Kellie Garcia. Shirley had a deep faith and believed in her Lord and Savior and made sure that her children obtained their sacraments and held the same reverence of our God. She was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt, friend and amazing person to have in your life and she will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers, Shirley’s family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of South Texas, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or your local animal shelter.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire destroys building, camper in Victoria neighborhood
- Grass fire burns several acres in Mission Valley
- Bread Crumbs: When God says stay home
- Nordheim says goodbye to FFA barn
- Victoria public health officials speak on current COVID-19 numbers
- How many times can I reuse my N95 mask?
- Unemployment rates inch toward pre-pandemic levels
- St. Joseph boys hang on for first district win
- Horoscope for January 31, 2022
- Pets of the week
Commented
- A self fulfilling prophecy (8)
- Scarce supply of products means empty shelves (20)
- Letter: Remember the unborn (3)
- Shiner ranked in state baseball poll (2)
- Health Corner: HPV and informed decisions (2)
- Letter: A woman’s right to choose (2)
- Don't reboot .....Vote (4)
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on unlawful carrying of weapon and other charges (2)
- Are you worried about the power going out during the cold weather this week? (2)
- Justices seem sympathetic to Cruz in campaign finance case (1)
- Paxton serves public; it has a right to his Jan. 6 contacts (1)
- Juanita Scott (1)
- Dennis Basaldua (3)
- Letter: District 27 needs the leadership of A.J. Louderback in Congress (1)
- Gloria R. Trevino (1)
- Letter: Show up and show you care (1)
- Syndicated Column: Beating inflation is laughable (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Rex and Dorothy Easley (1)
- Donald T. Angerstein (1)
- Olivia J. Pesina (1)
- Trinidad Serna Jr. (1)
- Guest column: Proposed repairs to Stroman are stop gap, not long term solutions (1)
- Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.13:1-2; quote by E. O. Wilson (1)
- Bobby Ray Hopes Sr. (1)
- MATTIE MCADAMS CARPENTER (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.