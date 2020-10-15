Shirley Ann McKibben Dietze
CUERO — Shirley Ann McKibben Dietze, 77, of Cuero passed away Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born January 25, 1943 in Watertown, New York to Dr. Barney and Lillian McKibben. She married Errol John Dietze on September 5, 1964 in Temple, Texas. Shirley earned her Bachelor of Science, RN Nursing Degree from Incarnate Word in San Antonio. She was the first woman to serve on the Board of Directors for the Cuero Community Hospital, a 1988 board member of First-Hospice of Victoria (now known as Hospice of South Texas) as well as Cuero Country Club Board President from 1990 to 1991. She was an active member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church Choir and the Altar Society. She was a loving, loyal, and dedicated wife and mother.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Errol John Dietze, daughter, Kimberly Dietze Zarsky of Houston, son, Errol John “Johnny” Dietze, Jr. of Cuero, sisters, Ginger (Alan) Jones of Georgetown and Mary Jane (Mike) Imbimbo of San Antonio and sister-in-law, Majie Dietze (Steve) Takas of San Antonio. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Walter McKibben.
Shirley will lie in state on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 12 to 5 pm at Freund Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:30 am at Hillside Cemetery with Father Jasper Liggio officiating.
Honorary pallbearers include Sam Clegg, Steve Takas, Paul Celauro, Murray Tarkington, Bubba Steen, Paul Holcomb, Sr., Jay Bramlette, Johnny Braniff, Hershal Ferguson, Dr. John Frels, Ricky Wheeler, Carlyle Stakes, Jerry Stevenson, Donnie Finch, Bob Davis, Charles Nagel, Curtis Wild, and Ray Reese.
The family thanks all the caretakers that have helped in this caring and trying time, especially Eva Cartwright, Brenda Priest, Sheryl Whitfield and Terri Jackson. We offer a sincere thanks to all of those at Cuero Home Health who have been so unselfish and dedicated to Shirley’s well-being for the past 4-5 years. The family especially wishes to acknowledge Nancy Doehrmann, Nancy Brown, Brynn Foulds, Karen Garrett, Margaret Pullin and Louisa Rosales.
Finally, Hospice of South Texas, Monroe Rieger, Andrea Hicks and all the nurses will forever be remembered for their dedicated care to Shirley and their compassion to our family. Thank you so very much for your service and friendship during this time.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas.
You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Support God and country (20)
- U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud defends decision to not vote on resolution condemning QAnon (18)
- Letter: Here we go again (17)
- Letter: In-person voting can be done safely by following recommended safety guide lines (11)
- Letter: By-pass the Californian and vote for Michael Cloud (9)
- Victoria City Council approves plans for city’s first downtown master plan (6)
- The VP Debate (4)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Greg Abbott’s latest retreat comes at the expense of Texas voters (3)
- Catholic Diocese of Victoria holds rosary procession (3)
- Syndicated column: Attack ads an unfortunate reflection of our discourse (3)
Online Poll
Did you get out for early voting?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.