BADIA, SHIRLEY

SHIRLEY BADIA VICTORIA- In loving memory of Shirley Virginia Bazemore Badia. She was born in Savannah, GA on May 7, 1951. She passed in Victoria, TX on July 1, 2020 at 69. She joins her parents, Mildred and Grady in Heaven, along with her sister Judy, brothers Larry and Donnie, grandbaby Jordan, and many other relatives and friends, furry kind included. She leaves behind her two children Chris and Trish, her grandchildren Dravyn and Zack, her sisters Evelyn and Patty, brothers Raymond and Jimmy, and an infinite number of loving relatives, dear friends, and adored pets. Though her body is no more, her love and spirit live on in us forever. And you will always be our Shirley Girl. A memorial service will be held outside of her home on July 15th at 7pm. Social distancing and masks are required. Cremation services Entrusted to Victoria Mortuary & Cremation services 361-578-4646.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.