SHIRLEY MAE BOCHAT VICTORIA - Shirley Mae Bochat, 84 of Victoria passed on Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born August 17, 1935 in Canton, TX to the late Jim and Alie Isaac Murff. She is survived by her loving husband, Charles C. Bochat and on September 21, 2019 they would have celebrated their 66 years wedding anniversary; daughters, Michele Ann Bochat of Victoria, Cheryl Lynn Blanco of California, Jo Carol LaRosa of Arizona, Lisa Gay Bochat of Victoria, Stephanie Jo Anna Shelley of California; son, Charles "Chad" Bochat, Jr. of Colorado; sisters, Billie Jo McKay of New Mexico, Katherine Rippamonti of Inez, Bobbie Mills of Katy; ten grandchildren and five great grandchildren. A rosary will be recited 1:30 PM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church with the Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 2 PM with Rev. Patrick Knippenberg officiating. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Mrs. Bochat's children will serve as her pallbearers. If friends so desire memorials may be made to Harbor Hospice, 5606 N. Navarro, Suite #306, Victoria, TX 77901. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com

