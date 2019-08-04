SHIRLEY CHUMCHAL SHINER - Shirley Chumchal, 53, joined her heavenly family, Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born November 4, 1965 to the late Joe and Monica (Morisak) Machacek. She graduated from St. Paul High School in 1984. Survivors are her husband of 32 years, Patrick Chumchal of Shiner; sisters, Helen Faltysek (Alton) of Shiner and Pamela Elliott Of Mexia; brothers Deacon Joe Machacek (Mary), Eugene Machacek (Sandy), Ben Machacek (Diana), Pat Machacek (Elaine), all of Shiner and Mike Machacek (Linda) of Yoakum; mother and father-in-law, Georgia and Milton Chumchal of Shiner; sister-in-law, Brenda Chumchal of Pflugerville. Preceded in death by her parents; brother, Daniel Machacek. Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 5, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary recited at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church with Rev. Bryan Heyer officiating. Burial to follow at St. Ann Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Victoria woman gets almost $10K check through fake Publishers Clearing House letter
- DPS identifies contributing factors in U.S. 59 wreck that left 5 dead, 7 injured
- City to discuss camping ordinance to address homelessness
- Calhoun Port Authority board spends $25K on trip to San Francisco
- Flames engulf backyard shed on Sherwood Drive
Commented
- Boutique Air schedules affected by new Dallas flight (3)
- VISD proposes reducing taxes, raising teacher salaries (3)
- Former Calhoun Port board member takes plea deal for felony theft (3)
- Renewal brings new in The Dirt (2)
- Atlanta to add context about racism to historic monuments (2)
- Attorney: Hunger-striking immigrants forced to hydrate (2)
- Victoria County auditor, treasurer reveal they rubber-stamped Harvey recovery spending (2)
- Yorktown teen beats cancer (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (1)
- Reader responds to guest column on free speech (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.