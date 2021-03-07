SHIRLEY CROWDER
PORT LAVACA — Shirley Ann Schneider Crowder, 68, of Port Lavaca, passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. She was born in Houston, Texas to the late Clifton and Irene Vasicek Schneider on January 19, 1953. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Shirley is survived by her husband; Wallace E. “Casey” Crowder, son; John Paul (Carolyn) Crowder, daughter; Victoria Lynn (Luis) Matus, and son; Kevin Cole (Cherie) Crowder, as well six grandchildren: Austin Cole Crowder, Jacob Collin Crowder, Penelope Ines Matus, Felix Fernando Matus, Owen Cole Crowder, and Jonah Cade Crowder. Shirley is also survived by sisters; Diana (James) Evans, Kathleen (Mark) Scott, and Cynthia (Scott) Singleton, and brothers; Thomas (Carol) Schneider and David (Tracey) Schneider and 10 nieces and nephews. All will miss Mom, Nanna, Sister, and Aunt Shirley and cherish her memory.
Shirley suffered from Frontotemporal (or Temporal Lobe) Dementia (FTD), one of the many forms of dementia which ultimately took her life. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org) would be greatly appreciated.
The family of Shirley Crowder wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. John Wright, and all of the nurses, CNAs, and support staff of Port Lavaca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Celebration of Life services will be held at First Baptist Church of Port Lavaca on Saturday, March 13 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Michael Whittle officiating. Internment will follow at Houston National Cemetery at a later time.
