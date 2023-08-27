Shirley Florina Holcomb
CUERO — Shirley Florina Perkins Holcomb went to sleep on earth on Thursday, August 24, 2023, and woke up in the arms of the Lord and Savior she had faithfully served her whole life. She was born on November 17 1942 in Gideon, Missouri to Carol and Hazel Arnold Perkins. She married Robbie Holcomb on January 6, 1962 and they both served as pastors throughout their lives together. Shirley is survived by one daughter, Robbin Flores; three grandchildren, Shelby Flores, Dakota Flores Regalado and husband, Ben, and Addison Flores; and one great-granddaughter, Amelia Regalado. Among the friends and family celebrating her arrival in heaven were her parents; husband; and great-grandson, Matthew Regalado. Thank you to all her caregivers and medical providers for the love and care you provided her. She never forgot any of you. Visitation will begin at 9 am on Sunday. August 27, 2023 at Freund Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 10 am with Pastor Terry Brown officiating. Interment will be in Missouri. Pallbearers will be Ruben Flores, Shelby Flores, Benjamin Regalado, Chester Harvell, Chester Harvell Jr. and Rex Bennetsen. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361-275-2343.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.