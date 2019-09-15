SHIRLEY LEE FREDERICK VICTORIA - Shirley L. Frederick, 81 of Victoria passed away on Monday September 9, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1938 in East Peoria, IL to the late Grant L. and Mabel Patton Burroughs. Shirley was not a lady to sit still, she led a very busy life and after raising their four kids, she started her "outside the house" career of working for the Dewitt Veterinary Clinic, Wal-Mart in Victoria and Cuero, and was a manager of Dollar General. In her spare time, along with her husband, Toby of sixty years they enjoyed traveling, spoiling the grandchildren and visiting the casinos occasionally. In the last few years, she enjoyed collecting and polishing rocks. She is survived by her husband, Toby Frederick, Sr.; daughter, Debbie (Mike) Gras of Victoria; sons, Randy Frederick of Victoria, Larry (Yvonne) Frederick of Victoria, Toby (Betsy) Frederick, Jr of Cuero; sister, Joan Allison of East Peoria, IL; brother, Gerry (Vicki) Burroughs of Pekin, IL; six grandchildren, Corey (Jessica) Gras, Travis Frederick, Layne (Leslie) Frederick, Layton Frederick, Landry Frederick, Alyssa (Latrael) Cooper and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved grandson, Justin Gras. Visitation will be 10- 11 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Rosewood Funeral Chapels with a memorial service to begin at 11 AM. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital or charity of one's choice. Words of condolences may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
