Shirley J. McNabb
VICTORIA — Shirley J. McNabb, age 82 passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 22nd from 5-7pm at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 23rd at 11am at Golden Sunset Cemetery, 3011 Refugio Highway.
Shirley was born February 26, 1939 in Jacksonville, Illinois to the late Arthur and Bessie Mason Hipkins. She married the love of her life, Donald, on February 14, 1959 in Fort Belvoir, Virginia. She was a bookkeeper for the United States Navy - Bureau of Medicine Division. She enjoyed painting and was an avid reader. She loved gardening and flowers and especially her pets. She was a beloved wife and mother.
Shirley is survived by her husband, Donald B. McNabb; son, Malcolm McNabb and wife, Shelby; granddaughter, Marissa Savala Rubin; and brother, Donnie Hipkins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Bessie Hipkins; daughter, Linda Sue McNabb Savala; sisters, Elsie Hipkins, Ada Hipkins and Dorothy Range; and brothers, Art Hipkins and Raymond Hipkins.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

