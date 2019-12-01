SHIRLEY KORANEK YOAKUM - Shirley Koranek, 83, joined her heavenly family Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born January 16, 1936 in Shiner to the late Walter and Lillian (Schmidt) Brunkenhoefer. She graduated from Yoakum High School in 1954, moved to San Antonio and was a secretary and an insurance adjuster. She was married for 63 years to her beloved husband, Donald Koranek until his death May 10, 2019. Survivors are her daughter, Katheryn Ann Koranek of Yoakum; son, Brian Keith Koranek and wife Jan of Denham Springs, La; 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Otto Koehler; husband Donald Koranek. Visitation 12 noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary to be recited at 3 p.m. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Chaplain Stan Puryear officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

