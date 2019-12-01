SHIRLEY KORANEK YOAKUM - Shirley Koranek, 83, joined her heavenly family Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was born January 16, 1936 in Shiner to the late Walter and Lillian (Schmidt) Brunkenhoefer. She graduated from Yoakum High School in 1954, moved to San Antonio and was a secretary and an insurance adjuster. She was married for 63 years to her beloved husband, Donald Koranek until his death May 10, 2019. Survivors are her daughter, Katheryn Ann Koranek of Yoakum; son, Brian Keith Koranek and wife Jan of Denham Springs, La; 6 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Otto Koehler; husband Donald Koranek. Visitation 12 noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Rosary to be recited at 3 p.m. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Monday, November 2, 2019 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Chaplain Stan Puryear officiating. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Downloaded for bear: Victoria growls at Suddenlink internet services (5)
- Letter: Taxpayers should know where, how insurance money is spent (5)
- Pro/con: Should the Crossroads invite 'Live PD' to film in its communities? (3)
- Impeachment is not a hoax (2)
- Victoria needs to act to break Suddenlink monopoly (2)
- Hurd's plans for the GOP can help both parties (2)
- Victoria County sets deadline for getting Harvey recovery work information (2)
- Letter: Reader knows who gets his vote in the next presidential election (2)
- From the Advocate Editorial Board: Conversation, listening are good civic habits (2)
- Jailed former Victoria County constable facing 8-count sexual assault, blackmail and corruption indictment (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.