Shirley L. Turek
AUSTIN — Shirley L. Turek passed away March 8, 2022 at the age of 89. She was born April 18, 1932 to Albert J. and Katie Turek in Yorktown, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Patty T. Swenson and Patty’s husband Glen, her nephew Tom Swenson and her grand nephew Blake Swenson. She is survived by her nephew Bill Swenson and his wife Sandy, Kayla Swenson, four grand nephews and nieces, Clark Swenson, Stephanie Swenson, Will Swenson and Kate White and her husband Stewart and their children Campbell White and Jack White.
Shirley grew up in Yorktown where she enjoyed swimming and playing golf at the country club. She graduated from Yorktown High in 1950 and after attending The University of Texas for a year, she graduated from Southwest Texas State Teachers College in 1955. Shirley taught high school history in Vanderbilt, Port Lavaca and Boling, Texas from 1956 to 1992. Along the way she also received her Masters in Education from Prairie View A&M University in 1975. She also coached golf and other women’s sports for a few years.
During her years of teaching, Shirley lived in Vanderbilt, Port Lavaca and Wharton and made many lifelong friends at each stop. She was also devoted to her many dogs along the way from Hans to Maggie to sweet Barney and Jake and all those in between. Shirley loved and cared for her dogs.
In 1992, she retired and moved to Austin to be closer to her sister Patty. Shirley loved her family and spent much of her free time helping her mother and sister with Katie’s Dress Shop in Yorktown, cheering for high school and college sports teams and after retirement, traveling with Patty to many places. She also enjoyed fishing along the coast and gardening. Shirley was a devoted and faithful daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many. We will miss her.
A service for Shirley will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Yorktown, Texas on Wednesday March 16, 2022 at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Westside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the animal rescue or other charity of your choice.
You are invited to sign the online guest book at www.masseyfh.com
Arrangements made by Massey Funeral Home, Yorktown, Texas 361-564-2900.
