Shirley Marie Hopkins Battles
CUERO — Shirley Marie Hopkins Battles was born June 10, 1939 in Hopkinsville, Texas to late Simon Hopkins and Corene Lucy Allen. She attended Hopkinsville School in the community of Cuero, Texas. She then attended Daule High School of Cuero, Texas. After graduating she attended Hicks Beauty School in San Antonio, Texas.
She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age, was baptized and became a member of Antioch Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. L.E. Ford, Cuero, TX. She served on the usher board, Mission Auxiliary, and served as an active member on the Nobles Cemetery Committee.
Shirley was united in holy matrimony to Elmo Lorenzo Battles. To this union one daughter was born, Djuna Battles Newby. In this union she became a mother to three wonderful sons, Michael L. Battles, Charles B. Battles, and Lionel E. Battles.
Shirley later joined Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Edgar, Texas and continued to serve God with her husband. She was a licensed cosmetologist and she owned and operated her business “Shirley’s Beauty Shop” for many years. She pressed and styled many ladies hair until she retired. She loved the country life, enjoyed cooking, family time, helping her husband with the animals, and going to the football games. Shirley and Elmo relocated to Buda, Texas in 2006 to be closer to their daughter. She gained many new friends while residing in Buda. She attended Pleasant Valley Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Cornelius Bass.
Shirley leaves to cherish and celebrate her love and life, her husband of 57 years Elmo L. Battles; daughter Djuna Battles Newby (Darrin) of Buda, TX; sons Michael L. Battles (Elizabeth) of Eagle Lake, TX; Charles B. Battles (Lillian) of Waco, TX; and Lionel E. Battles (Shirley) of Victoria, TX; 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 3 great, great grandchildren; sister Rosa Jones of Inglewood, CA; 1 niece Darlene Smith of Rancho Dominguez, CA, and a host of relatives and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend services on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Cuero, TX with Rev. Cornelius Bass of the Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. Interment to follow at Pleasantville Cemetery, Cuero, TX. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
