SHIRLEY BENNETTE MCAFEE BLOOMINGTON - Shirley Bennette McAfee, 86 of Bloomington went to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born March 8, 1934 in Bishop, TX to Ben and Maude Ray Thiele. Shirley worked for many years for the Bloomington Independent School District and the First Victoria National Bank. Shirley was an exceptional wife, mother and mother-in-law. Her children and her family always came first. She was the backbone of the family, staying home to raise five children, providing a stable and loving home, and did not consider going to work until all of them were in school. In the late 60s, Shirley took a job with Bloomington ISD working in the school cafeteria. Here she became mom and Meme to many children who passed through the cafeteria doors. Meme, as she was affectionately called, always had a special relationship with her 'schoolkids'. She maintained many of the relationships she developed with students long after they graduated. In her retired years, Shirley had a desire to serve. She had a huge heart for others and chose to volunteer at DeTar hospital in Victoria. These were probably some of her proudest moments as she worked to serve and provide for others. Even though Shirley joined the workforce, she always found time for family. She love to go with the 'boys', as she call her four sons. When asked to go fishing, she was ready. When asked to go travel, she was ready. When asked to go to a sporting event, she was ready. She lived for new adventures with any of her family members. She was incredibly proud of the accomplishment of her children and grandchildren. She attend football games, volleyball games, twirling and gymnastics competitions, basketball games and any event that involved her children or grandchildren. She was, without a doubt, their biggest fan. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (David) Rubac of Bloomington; sons, Billy (Mitzi) McAfee of Port Lavaca, Donald (Joan) McAfee of Port Lavaca, Ronald (Susan) McAfee of Inez, Brian (Melinda) McAfee of Victoria; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Dominguez, Amy Hroch, Ashten Linney, Jennifer Charlot McAfee, Cassie Boyd, Tyler McAfee, Adam McAfee, Aaron McAfee and Michael McAfee and ten great grandchildren, Blaiz Garcia, Abby Hroch, Jacy Hroch, Fisher Boyd, Cooper Boyd, Mason Linney, Nixon Liney, Trace McAfee and MacKenzie McAfee. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, William C. McAfee, brother, Floyd Thiele and great-grandson, Rylan Hroch. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 1-5 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be 10 AM Monday, June 29, 2020 at the John Wesley United Methodist Church with Rev. Carl Westbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Crescent Valley Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tyler McAfee, Aaron McAfee, Jamie Linney, Chris Boyd, Charles Goble, Michael McAfee, Adam McAfee, and Nixon Linney. Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901 or DeTar Volunteers 506 E. San Antonio Street, Victoria, Tx. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
