SHIRLEY KRUPPA PARKAN VICTORIA - Shirley Kruppa Parkan of Victoria passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019. Shirley was born on August 26, 1946 to the late Frank and Ruby Lala Kruppa. She married Lawrence Parkan on June 8, 1968 and shared 51 wonderful years together. Their lives were blessed with 4 children and 10 grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Lawrence E. Parkan; their children Elizabeth Parkan Dentler (Tim) of Allen, Tx, Kristine Parkan Fisseler (Patrick) of Sugar Land, Tx, Keith Parkan of Austin, Tx, and Jill Parkan Sills of Victoria, Tx; their grandchildren Cory Dentler, Matthew and Andrew Fisseler, Kylie, Tyler, and Emily Parkan, Hayden, Logan, and Ethan Sills; and her sisters Janice Rice, Beverly Stern (Bill) and Sandy Pittman (Les); and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank J. Kruppa and Ruby Lala Kruppa of Victoria, granddaughter Lauren Sills, and brother-in-law Del Rice. Shirley was a graduate of Nazareth Academy and her love for reading lead her to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree in Library Science from Sam Houston State University. She worked at the Victoria College and University of Houston-Victoria library in the Interlibrary Loan Department. Shirley's family was her life and her grandchildren brought her unending joy. Together, Shirley and Lawrence were fans of every activity their grandchildren were involved in. Visitation for family and friends will be at Rosewood Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, October 2nd from 5:00-7:00 pm, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, October 3rd, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Catholic Cemetery #4. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nazareth Academy Library Fund. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Frank Parma, Dr. Shahid Hashmi, Dr. Faisal Khan, Dr. Haresh Kumar, Dr. Juan Llompart, Dr. Miguel Sierra-Hoffman and Joanne Guerra, NP; and the Citizens' ICU nurses for all providing exceptional care. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
