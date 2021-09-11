Shirley Reynolds
YOAKUM — Shirley Reynolds, 68, answered God’s call and softly passed away, Thursday, September 9, 2021 with her family at her side. She was born August 10, 1953 to John and Onie (Hart) Smith.
Survivors are her husband of 48 years, Raymond Reynolds; daughter, Alicia Reynolds; son Lee Reynolds and wife Karrie; four grandchildren, Ethan Robertson, Aleah Terry, Lane Terry and Axton Reynolds; brother, George Smith (Jo Lois); sister-in-law, Ruth Nusbaum (Al) and brother-in-law, Jimmy Reynolds.
Preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home.
Funeral service 2 p.m., Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home with Elvis Johnson officiating. Burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children Hospital.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.

