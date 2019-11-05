SHIRLEY ANN SOTO CORPUS CHRISTI - Shirley Ann Hemmis Soto, 60, went to be with our Lord on Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born on June 8, 1959 in Mission, TX to Patsy Hemmis and Bill Hemmis. She resided in Corpus Christi, Texas for the past 20 years. Shirley enjoyed gardening, shopping, traveling and spending time with family, friends and pets. She will be greatly missed by all the lives she dearly touched. Shirley is preceded in death by her brother, Ronald Hemmisp; uncle, Charles Demeter; maternal Grandmother, Victoria Demeter; maternal Grandfather, Charles (Blackey) Demeter; paternal Grandfather, James G. Hemmis. The family she leaves to cherish her memories are her husband-Albert Soto of Corpus Christi, TX, Son-Judd Aaron Soto of San Marcos, TX, mother -Patsy Hemmis of Corpus Christi, TX and father-Bill Hemmis of Mathis, TX and Grandmother-Mary Hemmis of Jamestown, NY. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1 PM at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Burial will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
