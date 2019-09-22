SHIRLEY STROUD VICTORIA - Shirley Stroud went to be with the Lord September 20, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born May 29, 1930 in Houston, Texas to the late Hugo and Mickey Meyer. Visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 6:00 - 7:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery with Deacon Jim Koenig officiating. Shirley worked as manager at Ramsey's for over 25 years and was co-owner of Stroud's Vending Company. Her pride and joy was raising and showing many Toy Fox Terriers. In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Loren Stroud; sisters Sylvia Burroughs, Mildred Matusek and Judith Marbach and brother Marvin Meyer. Shirley is survived by her step sons Larry Stroud and wife Delores and Garry Stroud and wife Kathy Stroud, both of Victoria; Sister Kathleen Brown of Arkansas; 7 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
