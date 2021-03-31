Shirley Washington Vaughn
VICTORIA — Shirley Washington Vaughn, 65 of Victoria, passed away on March 22, 2021. She was born in Victoria, TX on October 7, 1955 to the late John Henry Washington and Eunice Washington. Shirley’s biological parents passed away when she was just a child and was truly blessed, at the age of six to be nurtured and deeply loved by her aunt and uncle, known to her as Mama Ella and Papa Frank.
Shirley leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Stephanie Vaughn and Stacie Vaughn; one son, James (Cindy) Vaughn; three sisters, Eunice (Floyd) Alert, Lucy Smith and Alice (Lawrence) Prince; four brothers, Bobby Washington, John (Pat) Washington, Morris Washington and Tommy Washington; six grandchildren, Sahniya, Christian, Symphony and Mia Vaughn, I’Asia Vaughn Belk and Senyutavious Gatson and a host of relatives and friends.
The Celebration of Life will be held with a viewing on Friday, April 2, from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home, 412 N Main St., Victoria, TX. Services will be held on Saturday, April 3 at Shiloh Baptist Church in Edna, TX. For Covid safety practices, we will observe social distancing and wearing a face mask is required.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Advocate seeks reader input (13)
- Syndicated Column: Analysis: Not all emergencies are priorities in the Texas Capitol (12)
- The Big Lie conspiracy (9)
- Syndicated column: For the Left, bigotry is a tool (5)
- “I don’t feel safe anymore”: Asian Texans grapple with racism after a gunman killed Asian women in Atlanta (3)
- Letter: Something needs to be done about vehicle noise in Victoria (2)
- First half of $15.07 million in stimulus funds headed to city of Victoria (2)
- UPDATED: Leak on Port Lavaca water line fixed; Seadrift still under boil water notice (2)
- Letter: Democratic Party has been hijacked by the radical left (2)
- Letter: Building new schools is not necessary at this time (4)
Online Poll
Did you or your children go to F.W. Gross?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.