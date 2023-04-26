Shirley Wilson
POTEET — Shirley Jean Stumfoll Wilson was born on August 3, 1951. She passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 20, 2023 at her home in Pleasanton, Texas. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Joyce Koehl Stumfoll of Victoria, Texas and is survived by her husband Rance Wilson and her step-daughters and sons-in-law Lacy and Seth Jewell, of McDade, and Cara and Jason Rhyne of Foristell, Missouri, and her fur baby, Bailee. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Barbara Stumfoll, of Inez, sister Mary Ellen Stumfoll of Victoria, and her five grandchildren, Jenna and Judson Jewell, Kenedy, Rex, and Ryker Rhyne, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved dearly.
As a child, Shirley grew up helping out at her father’s boat store in Victoria, Texas. This is where she developed her love of the water. One of her favorite places was their family’s beach house in Port O’Connor, Texas, where she spent many summers. Another favorite spot of Shirley’s was at the Stumfoll Family Ranch outside of Goliad, Texas. She loved to share fond memories of growing up there any time she had the chance.
Shirley graduated from Victoria High School in 1969 and then attended Victoria College. She went on to work in many fields including: a doctor’s office receptionist, bookkeeper, oilfield receptionist, perfume factory, Southwestern Bell operator, case manager at the Crisis Center in Pleasanton, Texas, and a special advocate at C.A.S.A. out of South Texas, from which she retired in 2006. Shirley dedicated many years in her role as special advocate for C.A.S.A. and took pride in helping out those in need in her area. She was still in contact with many of the children she assisted in her time at the center.
Shirley moved to Pleasanton, Texas in 1995 to be with her husband, Rance, where they still resided. Rance and Shirley spent their retired years traveling across the U.S. and spending time with family. Shirley loved staying at their cabin on the Frio River, their condo in Port Aransas, napping with her dogs, two-stepping with her husband, Rance, and winning it big on the penny slots in Las Vegas.
Family meant everything to Shirley, and she was devastated by the loss of her father, Bernard Stufmoll, in 2018 and her mother, Joyce Stumfoll, in 2021. She is in her everlasting resting place with them again. She made an impact on so many during her life, and was very loved by all. She will be missed terribly.
Services will be held at Hurley Funeral Home on April 29, 2023, at 2:00 in the afternoon. In addition to flowers, the family requests donations be made to C.A.S.A., an organization Shirley felt strongly about.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.