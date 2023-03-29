Sidney E. Brown
VICTORIA — Sidney E. Brown (Sid), 85, of Victoria passed away March 24, 2023. He was born November 1, 1937 in Mason, TX to Wesley Earnest and Treasure Simer Brown. Sidney served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam and worked as a Lab Analyst for DuPont. He was a member of the Church of Christ, proudly served on the board for Victoria Christian School for 25 years, and enjoyed playing golf.
He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 56 years, Bendra Brown; daughter, Janell Marie (Brad) Heebsh and their children, Addison and Alexander of Coppell, TX; son, Brady Scott (Natalie) Brown and their children, Carson, A.J. and Cash of Shiner, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Alice “Candy” Wells; and brother, Wayne Brown and wife, Carol Brown; infant brother; nephew, Keith Brown; great nephew, Wesley Keith Brown.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 from 1-2 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a Celebration of Sid’s life following at 2 p.m. with military honors.
Honorary Pallbearers are Frank Milbee, Dennis Caka, Elgin Heinemeyer, Thomas Daum, Howard Goode, Dr. Fabian Espinosa and Directors and Staff Victoria Christian School.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Victoria Christian School, 3310 N. Ben Jorden, Victoria, TX 77901 or a charity of your choice.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
