Sidney S. Bochat
MOULTON — Sidney Silvan Bochat, age 83, of Moulton, Texas passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Sidney was born January 23, 1937 in Refugio to Agnes Sion Bochat and Herman Bochat.
Sidney was a devout member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Moulton. For almost 60 years Sidney was a member of the Knights of Columbus where he served several key positions including the Grand Knight of the Moulton KCs. His service culminated as a member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus being the Faithful Navigator. For 30 years, he was senior counselor for the Columbian Squires where he faithfully mentored and guided young men in their faith and community service.
He graduated from St. Joseph’s High School, Victoria, class of 1955, and from Victoria Junior College with an Associate degree in 1957. He then entered the US Army and served our Nation from 1959-1961 in Munich, Germany. After returning home, he worked in the insurance business and eventually owned his own agency in Moulton.
Sidney is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jean Zapalac Bochat, sons , Joe (Tammy) of Orchard; Andrew (Maria) of Fort Hood; Paul (Taylor) of Granbury; daughter Sylvia (Jimmy) Harrison of College Station; brothers, Charles and Bob of Victoria, Bill of San Antonio, and Justin of Horseshoe Bay; sisters, Joana Bochat and Agnes White of Victoria; grandchildren, Andrew, Jr. and Lucas Bochat; Logan, Lorelei, Lily, and Leigh Vi Harrison; Philip M. Bochat; and Cristhian and Zack Avendano.
He is preceded in death by his son, Philip, and an infant son; his parents; brothers Howard, Jim, and Thomas and sister, Margaret Hauschild. A private service and burial were held Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Church Social Center in Moulton, or to donor’s choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.smithfuneralhomemoulton.com for the Bochat family. Smith Funeral Home, 404 West Bobkat Dr., Moulton, Tx. 77975
