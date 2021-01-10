Sidney Villareal
VICTORIA — Sidney Villareal, 68, passed away Wednesday, January 6, 2021. He was born December 31, 1952 in Yoakum to Felix and Sally (Olivares) Villareal.
He was a jeweler and enjoyed his work in retail sales. He was a “people person” and loved music and dancing. He was a humble servant who loved his Lord and his church family at Faith Family Church.
Survivors are his son Mark Villareal and wife Mariah and three grandchildren, Brianna, Xavier and Myra Villareal; great-granddaughter, Adalyn Villareal; three sisters, Sophie Rodriguez (Rudy), Helen Villareal (Gus) and Rita Villareal (Hector); numerous extended family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Felix Villareal Jr.
Graveside Service will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Yoakum with Pastor Vincent Villareal officiating.
Memorials may be given to Habitat for Humanity.
Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.
