SIENNA TAYLOR ALEXANDER HOUSTON - Sienna Taylor Alexander, 8 months, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12-1PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway in Victoria. Read a full obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
