SILVIA VASQUEZ VICTORIA - Silvia Vasquez, age 68 of Victoria passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born November 24, 1951 in Victoria to the late Ernesto Vasquez and Maria Bosquez. She is survived by her lifetime companion, JoAnn DeLeon of Victoria; sisters, Margie DeLaCruz of Sugarland, Rita Resendez of Victoria, Mary Jane Rios of Victoria, Frances Rios of Katy and Mary Sue Upton of Buda. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Lupe Alvarado, Tony Vasquez, David Rios and Paul Rios. Memorial Mass will begin Saturday June 20, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Under the direction of Angel Lucy's Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas, 361-575-3212.
