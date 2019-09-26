SIMON CASPER CORNELIUS VICTORIA - Simon Casper Cornelius, 95, passed away surrounded by his loving children on September 25, 2019. Simon was born on his family's cattle ranch in Markham, TX on December 29, 1923 to the late William Daniel and Mary Ethel Johnson Cornelius. He grew up on the ranch raising and tending to cattle with his father. Simon Graduated from High school in 1942 and spent a year in college at St Edwards University before he was drafted into the United States Army. He served his country as a member of the US Army as a Staff Sergeant before he was honorably discharged in 1946. After completing his assignment, he continued his education at the University of Texas before entering South Texas College of Law, was admitted to the Texas Bar and practiced law in Port Lavaca while continuing to maintain the family Ranch. In 1951 he married his wife Florine Bielstein of 61 years and continued his family's cattle ranching legacy. In 1988 he received the Matagorda County Outstanding Rancher award for his accomplishments in the conservation of soil, water and resources. He was also a member of The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory. Simon is survived by his four children, Yvette Cornelius Jircik (Jan) of Houston, Andre' Cornelius of New York, Simon Casper Cornelius Jr. (Shelly) of Tomball and Amanda Cornelius Parker (Tim) of Friendswood. Simon also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Florine Bielstein Cornelius and siblings, William Daniel Cornelius Jr., Anne Belle Cobb and Leonard Cornelius. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday September 26th from 5-7 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with a rosary to be recited at 7 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 9 AM Friday September the 27th at St. Mary Catholic Church with The Very Rev. Gary Janak officiating. Entombment with full military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council will immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Pallbearers are Jeff Lehnert, Stacey Cook, Eric Salles, Gabriel Valdez, Kenny Iglesias and Stephen Perry III. Honorary Pallbearers: Mark Shimek The family would like to extend special thanks to Daddy's dear friend and Doctor, Larry Riedel. We also want to thank Evelyn Maninang, Ma Theresa Auxilio, Eric Salles, and all of his caregivers who helped him continue his ranching business. Memorial donations may be made to The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, Houston Methodist Neurology - Movement Disorders, or Mount Sinai Robert and John M. Bendheim Parkinson and Movement Disorder Center. Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Letter: Radical socialist are the main cause of national divide (8)
- Editorial: Victoria County commissioners veer far off course with airport (5)
- Victoria County's inaction raises red flags (4)
- Guest column: Our government is choosing destruction over creation (4)
- Authorities seize 250 pounds of unknown illegal substance on US 59 (3)
- President nominates Victoria County sheriff as U.S. marshal (3)
- Generals announce postseason awards (2)
- Victoria neighbors worry lack of traffic safety features could spell disaster (2)
- Guest column: The road we choose to follow is ours; choose wisely (2)
- We are not all immigrants (2)
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
-
Sep 26
Online Poll
Which type of kolache is your favorite?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.