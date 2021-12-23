Simona P. Aguirre
REFUGIO — Simona P. Aguirre, 89, passed away December 21, 2021. She was born to the late Guadalupe and Adelaida Perez on September 18,1932 in San Patricio County. She is preceded in death by her husband Santos J. Aguirre, Sr., and son Fernando Aguirre. Simona is survived by her daughters Adelaida Aguirre, Trinida Aguirre and Lydia (Tim) Aguirre; sons Santos (Tina) Aguirre, Jr. and Osberto Aguirre; brothers Domingo Perez, Augustine Perez and Jose Perez; sisters Licha Ramos and Elida Osornio; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Matthew Aguirre, Fernando Aguirre, Robert Aguirre, Cody Beers, Tim Beers, Peter Soto. A rosary was recited December 22, 2021, Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 7:00 pm Mass will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021, St. Therese Catholic Church of Woodsboro at 10:00 am Burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery. Services entrusted to Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 402 South Alamo Street, Refugio, Tx. 78377 (361)526-4334

