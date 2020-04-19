SISTER ADRIANA CERNOCH, IWBS VICTORIA - Sister Adriana Cernoch, 89, died April 14, 2020. She was born February 5, 1931 in Holman, TX to the late Vladimir (Ladi) Cernoch and Annie Mazoch. She was the fourth in a family of five children - four boys and one girl. Sister Adriana attended Pecan Elementary School in La Grange, TX, and graduated from Nazareth Academy in Victoria. She became a Sister of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament in Victoria on September 3, 1950 and made first profession of vows on September 4, 1951. Sister Adriana received her BA degree from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio. Her years of ministry included serving as Principal and/or teacher at Nazareth Academy in Victoria, Immaculate Conception in Sealy, Sacred Heart in Crosby, Assumption of the BVM in Ganado, St. Leo's in San Antonio, Sacred Heart in Floresville, St. Mary's in Nada, Our Lady of Victory in Victoria, Sacred Heart in La Grange, Blessed Sacrament Academy in San Antonio, and St. Patrick's in Dallas. She enjoyed cooking and working on "Find a Word" puzzles; she was an avid reader and enjoyed outings with her friends. Her kind, joyful, gentle and peaceful spirit were a constant inspiration to all who knew her. She had a great love and devotion to her family. Her last years were spent in the Apostolate of Prayer and Suffering. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Bennie and Johnnie Cernoch. She is survived by her brothers, Frank Cernoch (Karen) and Laddie Cernoch (Marie); and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A private Graveside Service was held Thursday, April 16, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Incarnate Word Convent, Hospice of South Texas or donor's choice. Words of comfort maybe shared with the family at colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com
spotlight
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.