Sister Claudia Klesel, IWBS
VICTORIA — Sister M. Claudia Klesel, 97, died on May 27, 2023. She was born on March 11, 1926, in Schulenburg, TX, to the late Edmund and Annie (Till) Klesel. She was blessed with six sisters and four brothers, one of whom was her twin.
Sister Claudia received her elementary education at St. Edward School in Dubina and graduated from Nazareth Academy. She entered Nazareth Convent and became a Novice of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament on September 1, 1946, and professed her first vows on September 2, 1947. She received a BS Degree with a major in Elementary Education and a minor in Social Science from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio.
During her 75 years as a professed member of the Congregation, Sister Claudia taught on the elementary level and served as a CCD teacher. Her teaching experiences took her to Our Lady of Perpetual Help School in Selma, St. Michael School in Weimar, Holy Cross School in Bay City, Sacred Heart School in La Grange, Immaculate Conception School in Sealy, St. Leo School in San Antonio, Sacred Heart School in Floresville, St. Edward School in Dubina, Sacred Heart School in Hallettsville, Nazareth Academy in Victoria, Sacred Heart School in Crosby, and St. Ludmila Academy in Shiner. Sister Claudia served as a receptionist, secretary, and office manager at Blessed Sacrament Academy in San Antonio before retiring to Incarnate Word Convent in 2012. For the last years, Sister was residing in Incarnate Word Convent Health Care where she generously continued sharing her gifts as she entered into her apostolate of Prayer and Suffering. Her cell phone became one of her good friends as she enjoyed keeping in touch with family and friends. She spent her days in prayer time, visiting, and listening to recorded books.
Sister Claudia was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers and their wives; Alfonse (Margaret), Hugo (Alice), her twin Henry (Virginia), and Edmund Jr. (Dolores) and by her sisters; Hedwig Berger (Frank), Mary Berger (Alfonse), Dorothy Janacek (William), Gertrude Ohnheiser (Paul), Erna Respondek (Vincent), and Edna Bludau (Bernard). Sister Claudia is survived by many nieces including Sister Mary Jean Bludau, nephews, relatives and friends. Pallbearers are Charlie Beal, Clay Heller, Rex Klesel, Jeffrey Kubenka, Ricky Ohnheiser and Lloyd Respondek.
Rosary and Visitation will be held at Incarnate Word Convent (1101 N.E. Water Street) on Thursday, June 1, at 3:00 p.m. A Wake Service with Evening Praise and Sharing of Memories will be held at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, June 2, the Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Incarnate Word Convent. Burial will follow at Catholic Cemetery No. 3. Memorial donations may be made to Incarnate Word Convent, Blessed Sacrament Academy, Nazareth Academy, Hospice of South Texas or donor’s choice.
